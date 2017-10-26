Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
'We are giving our margin to supermarkets' - anger at liquid milk conference
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

'We are giving our margin to supermarkets' - anger at liquid milk conference

By on
Farmers vented frustration at the erosion of the farmer margin in liquid milk and the undercutting of contracts between processors and retailers writes Jack Kennedy
Farmers vented frustration at the erosion of the farmer margin in liquid milk and the undercutting of contracts between processors and retailers writes Jack Kennedy

The role of ICOS as well as retailer power were treated with farmer anger at the Teagasc winter/liquid milk meeting on Thursday.

While the technical content in the presentations was very strong there was a sense that some of the farmers present fear for the future of winter milk production.

TJ, why are you here and what do you represent?

One farmer argued that it’s time we had a real debate on the elephant in the room – on where the sector is going.

He said: “How we get there won’t happen unless we have debate on it, will it be rationalisation by evolution, and, can the industry survive it – we need to debate it, among co-ops and farmers on the ground.”

Farmer frustration

In the question and answer session at the end of the presentations some farmer frustrations at the margin left for the farmer emerged with questions directed at ICOS boss TJ Flanagan.

Co Kildare farmer and outgoing Fresh Milk Producers chair Larry Hannon asked from the floor what the role of ICOS is.

“TJ, why are you here and what do you represent? The role of the retailer and processor is part of the whole mix. The reality is any pressure on trade comes back to bite us the farmer.

“You are there to represent us, to create a sustainable structure – so how do you see that working?”

Flanagan responded by saying ICOS is there to support the boards of the co-op make the right decisions for farmers.

“Co-op board members set the strategy and co-op management set the detail of tenders etc. We (ICOS) support the boards and co-op about how to devise strategy so members don’t just have to take what is suggested by management.

“Yes, I understand frustration from farmers at perennially being squeezed, but, the reality is farmers as board members still have access to the top table which is a good thing.”

Retailer power

Another frustrated farmer suggested what was happening around the annual contracts for fresh milk with retailers was absolute “lunacy”.

“TJ spoke about branded milk and that’s fine – but the lunacy of the last two years where co-ops undercut each other for market share is unsustainable. It’s time common sense impacted on actions because it always ends at the farmers door. We are giving away our margin to supermarkets and there will be no business unless cop-on is part of the picture.”

Speakers at the Teagasc winter/liquid milk conference included ICOS CEO, TJ Flanagan, Teagasc researchers and specialists Joe Patton, Bran Garry and Patrick Gowing. About 150 farmers and trade represenatives attended the conference in Navan, Co Meath.

Read more

Full liquid milk coverage

Can liquid milk production survive?

More in News
Quad and trailer worth €12,000 stolen while farmer was training local GAA team
News
Quad and trailer worth €12,000 stolen while farmer was training local GAA team
By Caitríona Morrissey on 26 October 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: fodder shortage, milk prices and Scotland
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: fodder shortage, milk prices and Scotland
By Patrick Donohoe on 26 October 2017
Live: Farmers Journal Scotland livestock demo
News
Live: Farmers Journal Scotland livestock demo
By Farmers Journal on 26 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
'We’re a high-cost system whether we like it or not'
News
'We’re a high-cost system whether we like it or not'
By Patrick Donohoe on 25 October 2017
Member
What's On from Thursday 26 October 2017
News
What's On from Thursday 26 October 2017
By Eleanor McBennett on 25 October 2017
Minute of silence for farm accident victims at marts
News
Minute of silence for farm accident victims at marts
By Thomas Hubert on 23 October 2017
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad
Nokia 6230i and 6310i mobile phones
Refurbished 6230i and 6310i from €75! Nationwide delivery!...
View ad
Milking Parlour
De laval 10 unit with dumpline. 10 orby pneumatic feeders....
View ad
Meal and feed storage
indoor storage bag and frame. includes blow in pipe, 8" camlock, vent pipe ...
View ad
White PVC Patio Doors
White PVC Sliding doorWith functional lock and one key included Dimensions 1...
View ad

Place ad