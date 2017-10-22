‘We couldn’t have done it without farmers’ - ESB

The ESB has helped put electricity back in the homes of more than 360,000 premises since ex-hurricane Ophelia and it said it could not have been done without the help of farmers.

There are fewer than 6,000 homes and businesses waiting to be connected after the heavy storms of ex-hurricane Ophelia last week, with the ESB hoping to have everyone reconnected by Tuesday.

Public safety manager with the ESB Arthur Byrne told the Irish Farmers Journal on Sunday that the body wants to extend its appreciation to the farming community.

“We just want to say ‘thank you’ to farmers across the affected areas,” Byrne said.

“I think it’s fair to say that we couldn’t have gotten as many homes reconnected as quickly as we did without their assistance. From giving access to their land to helping crews with directions, their help was invaluable.”

We just want people to people to be careful, to be extra vigilant

With the ESB working on getting the remaining premises connected, Byrne explained the massive logistical challenge of getting hundreds of thousands of homes reconnected after ex-hurricane Ophelia hit.

He said the last 10% of the premises to be reconnected can take up to 20% of the effort due to the remote nature of some of the transformers and premises.

“We were well planned in advance. We had our crews and our contractors alerted and ready for action but there was little we could do until we saw what actually happened and what damage there was.

“We usually have about 1,500 staff plus 500 contractors at any one time but at the peak of the work, we have had 4,000 people involved in the operation between our own staff and contractors as well as contractors from the UK and Northern Ireland.”

The need for remaining careful

Storm Brian followed on from Ophelia over the weekend, and Byrne is urging all people to remain careful.

“We just want people to people to be careful, to be extra vigilant. It could take a while for tree or branch to fall in the aftermath of the storm so we have to be careful for a period of time yet.

“And it goes without saying to never come in contact with a fallen power line. We would urge anyone that sees a power line down to contact ESB emergency services on 1850 372 999.”

