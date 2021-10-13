Next Tuesday, Irish Farmers Journal editor Justin McCarthy will host an Around the Editor’s Table webinar with Jason Clay of the World Wildlife Fund (WWF).

Clay founded the Markets Institute at the WWF and develops strategies with companies to reduce the impacts of agriculture on biodiversity and habitats.

He will discuss the challenges of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, the need to support farmers and the importance of improving on-farm efficiency.

The webinar can be viewed on the Irish Farmers Journal website and takes place at 1pm on Tuesday 19 October. You can send your questions to webinar@farmersjournal.ie or text 086 8366 465.

No pre-registration is required and the webinar is free to watch.