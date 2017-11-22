Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Your pictures: call for farmers' help as flooding hits east
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Your pictures: call for farmers' help as flooding hits east

By on
A status yellow warning remains in place for Munster and Leinster until 9pm this Wednesday, with road closures reported across eastern counties.
A status yellow warning remains in place for Munster and Leinster until 9pm this Wednesday, with road closures reported across eastern counties.

The heaviest flooding reported on Wednesday was in Co Laois, with emergency services mobilised across the county for evacuations and road closures.

A vet sent us this video from the Mountmellick area.

In Co Kildare, social media calls are spreading for farmers to help a family with a disabled child surrounded by effluent from a flooded septic tank.

There was also severe flooding along the border between Co Meath and Co Dublin, with lanes closed on the N3 and M1 roads and buses cancelled between Dublin and Navan.

Flooding is reported elsewhere in the country, including in Co Cavan.

Irish Farmers Journal readers have sent us pictures of flooding in their area on Snapchat.

Thanks to Philip Tallon, phoulie 87 and macs-15 for sending these snaps.

Met Éireann forecasts that heavy rain will clear in the north and west of the country this afternoon, but will continue in the east until evening. Further outbreaks of showery rain will continue during the night and may turn wintry in the north as a polar low brings cold conditions for the next few days.

Is there flooding in your area? Please send us your pictures on Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp 086--8366465 or via the farmersjournal Snapchat account – but first make sure it is safe to do so, especially if you’re driving or using machinery.

Read more

In pictures: getting your tractor winter-ready

More in News
Second leaflet drop in search for Stephen Cullinan
News
Second leaflet drop in search for Stephen Cullinan
By Amy Forde on 22 November 2017
FBD announces deal with global insurance provider
News
FBD announces deal with global insurance provider
By Eoin Lowry on 22 November 2017
Member
MEPs pass legislation for more flexible CAP
EU
MEPs pass legislation for more flexible CAP
By Thomas Hubert on 22 November 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
McConalogue calls for farmers to receive flood compensation
News
McConalogue calls for farmers to receive flood compensation
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 20 November 2017
Member
In pictures: getting your tractor winter-ready
Tractors
In pictures: getting your tractor winter-ready
By Farmers Journal on 18 November 2016
Member
Wheat prices forecast to rise in 2018 – Rabobank
Markets
Wheat prices forecast to rise in 2018 – Rabobank
By Lorcan Allen on 21 November 2017
9 x Store Lights
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
View ad
Standish SawMills
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
View ad
Wheat Straw
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...
View ad
NOKIA 6230i and 6310i MOBILE PHONES
Range of Refurb unlocked phones from €79! NATIONWIDE DELIVERY...
View ad
Heavy Grade Potable Water Storage Tanks 2,500, 5,000, 10,000, 15,000 & 20,000 litre
10 year guarantee. Water filters & outlet taps available...
View ad

Place ad