Your pictures: call for farmers' help as flooding hits east

A status yellow warning remains in place for Munster and Leinster until 9pm this Wednesday, with road closures reported across eastern counties.

The heaviest flooding reported on Wednesday was in Co Laois, with emergency services mobilised across the county for evacuations and road closures.

Flooding around Co. Laois- all crews currently mobilised. pic.twitter.com/oVg1nyMKBn — Laois Fire & Rescue (@LaoisFireRescue) November 22, 2017

@thejournal_ie this clonaslee in Co Laois now. The hole in the wall is there from a drunk driver crashed into a month ago. Never fixed so now my house is on the verge of flooding. @LaoisCouncil pic.twitter.com/LvF2HlNXHX — J.D. Finnerty (@JayFinn32) November 22, 2017

#LAOIS Mountmellick Rd impassable at Clonaslee. Further along this route, road also impassable on Wolfe Tone St. Not too far away, local Davitt Rd, Mountmellick is impassable as well https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 22, 2017

@LaoisCivilDefen Crews still active in the north of the county dealing with flooding calls and evacuation of homes. pic.twitter.com/u9mDHck8TX — Civil Defence IRL (@CivilDefenceIRL) November 22, 2017

A vet sent us this video from the Mountmellick area.

The east of the country has been hit by torrential #rain https://t.co/BDaFZEBUjm pic.twitter.com/03KjvS4cBg — Farmers Journal (@farmersjournal) November 22, 2017

#LAOIS N80 Stradbally/Portlaoise Rd impassable due to flooding https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 22, 2017

In Co Kildare, social media calls are spreading for farmers to help a family with a disabled child surrounded by effluent from a flooded septic tank.

C'mon #Kildare farmers - anybody got a slurry tanker? SOS https://t.co/kMQ2IJDW1c — Just Izzy (@IzzyKamikaze) November 22, 2017

The only time you'll ever hear me say it's a good thing Brendan Bjorn is still bedridden. This house continues to reveal how unsafe & unsuitable it is for what he requires! #disability #carer pic.twitter.com/ntqeYgFnub — Tracy ?? ???? ???? (@AddressingLife) November 22, 2017

#KILDARE Left lane of the #M4 Dublin/Sligo Rd westbound impassable at J7 Maynooth. Take extreme care using the right lane. https://t.co/pdsEzJTRQr (Photo - @M50Dublin ) pic.twitter.com/h4kxpHqDOk — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 22, 2017

#KILDARE The Kill/Maynooth Rd is blocked between Kill and Straffan due to flooding. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 22, 2017

#KILDARE Naas/Newbridge DCW (R445/Old N7) closed both ways near the Tougher R/A due to flooding https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 22, 2017

There was also severe flooding along the border between Co Meath and Co Dublin, with lanes closed on the N3 and M1 roads and buses cancelled between Dublin and Navan.

Flooding in Dublin this morning on the N3 Navan Road just before Blanchardstown pic.twitter.com/k2OVuJFZ2a — Marie O'Neill (@_Marie45) November 22, 2017

#N3 has been closed inbound at J4 Clonee due to flooding. Traffic has been very heavy along that route all day. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) November 22, 2017

Incident closed: Flooding on M1 J04 - DONABATE (North) Lanes affected: Lane 1 https://t.co/nYOqNCZue6 — TII Traffic (@TIITraffic) November 22, 2017

Flooding is reported elsewhere in the country, including in Co Cavan.

More flooding @cavancoco please raise this bit of our road many cars lost here over the years pic.twitter.com/9dKYXgBjAe — David Richardson (@woodford_timber) November 22, 2017

Irish Farmers Journal readers have sent us pictures of flooding in their area on Snapchat.

Thanks to Philip Tallon, phoulie 87 and macs-15 for sending these snaps.

Met Éireann forecasts that heavy rain will clear in the north and west of the country this afternoon, but will continue in the east until evening. Further outbreaks of showery rain will continue during the night and may turn wintry in the north as a polar low brings cold conditions for the next few days.

