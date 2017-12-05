€5,000 worth of equipment stolen from Longford farm business

A Longford farm business is recovering after a 16th break-in since 2011. This time €5,000 worth of equipment was stolen.

Derek Johnston’s farm equipment business on the Athlone Road, Cartronageeragh, Co Longford, had equipment stolen last Monday. It is the 16th break-in the business has suffered since 2011.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal Johnston said: “At three minutes past four, in daylight, a car drove in.

“A person got out, went and looked into a crew cab Volkswagen Transporter we have, went into it and took power tools.

“He put them into his car and then went to a van, belonging to a building contractor, at the front of the building and took power tools from him too. He went to that van three times.

“He got back into the car, drove out of the yard and was gone.

“He left at five minutes and 56 seconds – he was there for two minutes and 59 seconds.”

Johnston said that this is the sixteenth time since 2011 that his business has been hit.

“This time the cost to replace what was taken will probably cost the guts of €5,000.

“Between the damage caused and the [property] stolen, I’d hazard a guess that [the cost] is worth very close to €80,000 to €90,000, in the 16 break-ins.

“Only one person has been caught out of 16 break-ins. They stole €6,000 worth of stock about three years ago. We got back €2,000 out of the €6,000. They were fined €250.”

Rural crime

Johnston said that the people who are in charge of the country have got to do something about law and order.

“The county councillors couldn’t give two flutes, next up are the TDs and they’re not interested in hearing about it. The Government and the opposition aren’t interested in it.

“All they’re doing is arguing among themselves, they’re not interested in what’s going on in the country at all.

“The gardaí are totally under-resourced and there isn’t enough of them.”

Read more

Farmers targeted by thieves