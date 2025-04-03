Competitiveness of Kerrygold will be affected by US tariffs – IFA

The competitiveness of Irish products in the US market, including Kerrygold butter, will be affected by the 20% tariff that the US has imposed on EU goods, the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has said.

In an initial reaction to the tariff announcement by US president Donald Trump, the IFA said that the fact that New Zealand only has a 10% tariff for dairy products and the UK only has a 10% tariff on drinks will leave Ireland at a competitive disadvantage against some of the country’s biggest competitors in these two sectors.

“Kerrygold is now the second-best-selling butter brand in the US, where we sent almost €500m worth of product in 2024.

"The market accounts for about 7.5% of our total dairy exports,” the IFA said.

Exports

“Ireland exported circa €1.9bn worth of food and drink products across the Atlantic in 2024. The US market is an important outlet and accounts for circa 11% of our total food and drink exports.

“Within the €1.9bn figure, dairy at €830m and drinks, predominantly whiskey, at €900m account for 91% of what we export.

"We also export pigmeat (€23m), beef (€8.8m) and seafood (€3.8m),” the IFA said on Wednesday night.

