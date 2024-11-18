The latest Kantar data on grocery sales shows a 6.4% increase in the four weeks to 3 November 2024 to €1.16bn, the biggest monthly total so far in 2024.

The Kantar grocery price inflation for the 12 weeks to 3 November was at 3.3% compared with the same period in 2023.

This figure is calculated by comparing prices of 30,000 identical products compared year on year in the proportions purchased by Irish shoppers.

Households shopped more frequently in October 2024, up 2.6% on October 2023, with volumes purchased up 5.6%.

Market share

Dunnes is at the top of the table for retail sales with a market share of 24.5% for the 12 weeks to 3 November compared with 23.8% in the same period last year and with sales growth year on year of €55.9m, a 9% increase.

Tesco follows closely behind with a 23.4% share of the Irish grocery market, up from 22.6% last year, with sales value up 9.6%.

Supervalu is in third place with a 19.7% market share, which is down from 20.4% in the same period last year, with sales growth of 2.3% over the period.

Lidl comes next with a marginal increase in market share to 13.5% compared with 13.4% in the same period last year, while Aldi is on 11.5% for the 12-week period, down from 12% a year ago.