Less Irish beef available for export in January, but rising prices meant value increased compared with January last year. \ Donal O'Leary

Irish beef export volumes fell by 9% in January to 38,008t compared with the same month last year.

However, rising prices meant that the value of beef exports was up 8% to €228.5m.

Sales volumes to the UK in January fell by 2,526t compared with the same month last year to 17,914t, a 12.4% decline, while volumes to the second main export market the EU were down by just 1.5% to 17,337t.

All other beef export markets account for relatively small volumes, with Asian markets the most important outside of Europe.

Sales to Asia in January were 1,117t, which is just over half what they were in January 2024.

China is currently not available for Irish beef exports due to the ongoing BSE suspension and sales to the Philippines - the main market in Asia for Irish beef - were down 28% in January to 618t.

Canada was a significant growth market in January, with volumes up three-fold on January 2024 to 478t, which is still a very small volume in the overall context of Irish beef exports. Sales to the US fell to 220t, down from 304t in January 2024.

UK beef imports

Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) beef import data in the UK for January 2025 confirms the drop in beef volumes from Ireland.

It shows that the UK imported 20% less volume in total at 23,700t compared with January last year, including frozen and processed beef.

UK fresh beef imports from Ireland were down 3,696t to 10,124t and frozen beef imports were down 373t at 3,952t.

While the numbers differ between Irish beef exports to the UK and UK imports from Ireland due to different recording times, the trends of a substantial decline are borne out by both data sets.

While overall UK beef import volumes are down, imports from Brazil and Australia both increased significantly, although from a low base. Imports from Brazil were up 18% year on year to 2,000t in January.

The percentage increase in beef imports from Australia was even more dramatic at 185% or 436t, according to AHDB analysis, but even with this increase, Australia accounted for just 3% of the UK’s total beef imports in January.

Comment

It is clear from the trade data that beef supplies were tight in January, as UK export volumes were also down 11%.

With cattle slaughter forecast substantially lower both sides of the Irish Sea for the remainder of 2025, the likelihood is that beef supplies will remain tight.

This explains the surge in cattle price over recent weeks and the issue now is how will consumers react when this gets passed along the supply chain?

Tight domestic supplies combined with reduced imports from Ireland also creates an opportunity for imports from outside Europe.

The data from January shows that Australia is continuing to grow its market share, taking advantage of the tariff-free entry that was given in the UK-Australia trade deal.

While Brazil and the other beef exporting South American countries don’t yet have a trade deal with the UK, they are also in a position to grow their market share.

Of course, when Irish supplies are tight, this doesn’t have a negative market impact, as the UK market has been able to absorb these just as was the case with increased lamb imports last year.

It would be different if Irish beef production increased, then we could be facing additional competition for share of the imported beef market in the UK.