CEO of the Agrifood Regulator's office had the biggest stage of her tenure so far at the Bord Bia meat seminar.

Having been in office officially for just over a month, unsurprisingly, the focus was on what the office is going to do as opposed to what has been done. She did, however, confirm that she is in engagement with the key players across the agrifood supply chain.

As well as being responsible for compliance with the Unfair Trading Practices law, the Regulator's office are also focused on addressing what Niamh Lenehan described as an “imbalance of information” on the supply chain beyond the farm and how the Regulator’s office wants to provide analysis and add value to existing data.

She didn’t go into detail on what level of additional information the Regulator's office might capture from the supply chain beyond the farm gate.

Webinar

The Regulator's office will be hosting a webinar on 30 January, where further detail will be provided on the role of the office and how it will deliver its brief.

Understandably, there is a job to be done to build the infrastructure for the office, though the fact that it has existed in shadow format for several months while the legislation came into effect will mean that some of that work is done.

Niamh Lenehan’s closing remarks were that she "looks forward to active engagement on opportunities to promote and build fairness and transparency in the agrifood supply chain".

Farmers will look forward to that and await with interest to see how this is progressed.