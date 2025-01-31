The top 10 allocations of Kerry Group shares are all worth over €2.5m. \ Valerie O'Sullivan

Kerry Group has published, through a filing with the Companies Registration Office (CRO), the details of all the Kerry Co-op shareholders who received shares in Kerry Group as a result of the spin-out of shares due to the finalisation of the deal for the purchase of Kerry Dairy Ireland.

The filing also listed the number of Kerry Group shares each member of the co-op received.

Kerry Group shares are currently (31 January) trading at just over €100 per share, so multiplying the shares by €100 each gives the current monetary value of each holding.

The top 10 allocations of Kerry Group shares are all worth over €2.5m, with the largest single holding currently worth more than €5.725m.

As presented on the CRO website, those top 10 were:

Dr Mary Ryan, Ballinaclough Castle House, Nenagh, Co Tipperary, Ireland - 57,274 shares.

Mrs Betty Kearney, Killarney Road, Castleisland, Co Kerry, Ireland - 42,584 shares.

Mr Thomas Lane, Rustic House, Ballylanders, Co Limerick, Ireland - 38,719 shares.

Mrs Jane Sheehan, Ards, Fossa, Killarney, Co Kerry, Ireland - 38,634 shares.

Mr Seamus Galvin, 13 Woodlawn, Listowel, Co Kerry, Ireland - 34,296 shares.

Mr Patrick Scannell, Skehenerin, Listowel, Co Kerry, Ireland - 29,234 shares.

Mr James Scannell, Skehenerin, Listowel, Co Kerry, Ireland - 29,234 shares.

Ms Margaret Coghlan, Ballydowney, Killarney, Co Kerry, Ireland - 28,740 shares.

Mrs Bridget Keane, Ballinglanna, Causeway, Co Kerry, Ireland - 27,810 shares.

Mr Michael Tighe, Carrowpeter, Tuam, Co Galway, Ireland - 27,188 shares.

Of the almost 14,000 shareholders listed on the 533-page document, more than 600 are the estates of the deceased members of Kerry Co-op.

There are 85 shareholdings held through nominee accounts at stockbrokers, including one which received almost 24,000 Kerry shares. As these are stockbroker nominee accounts, the ultimate benefactors remain unknown.

At Kerry share value on 31 January, there were 116 co-op members who received more than €1m in Kerry Group shares. Of those millionaires, two are in the UK and two are in the US.

The vast majority of the million-euro club in Ireland are, unsurprisingly, based in Co Kerry. where 92 have more than €1m in shares. Limerick is a distant second with seven millionaires, Cork has four and Galway and Tipperary both have one each.

There are seven millionaires who hold their shares through a stockbroker nominee account based in Dublin.

At the other end of the scale, there were almost 300 members who only held one share in the co-op and they got five Kerry plc shares each.

See next week’s Irish Farmers Journal for more.

