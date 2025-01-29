Kerry Co-op shareholders vote on whether or not to proceed with the proposed €500m takeover of the group's dairy division, Kerry Dairy Ireland. \ Valerie O'Sullivan

It’s been a great start to the year for those Kerry Co-op shareholders who got 85% of their stake paid out in Kerry shares. Earlier this week I saw that those shares traded above €100 each for the first time since 2022.

When the spin-out was completed on the last day of 2024, the shares were worth €93 each, so that’s a nice 7.5% uplift in value in just four weeks. To put that another way: for the average A shareholder in Kerry Co-op, the value of the Kerry shares they have jumped by over €13,000 in January.

Happy new year, indeed.