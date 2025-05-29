Asda, the UK’s third-largest grocery retailer, has introduced beef from Uruguay on its shop shelves in recent days.
The product on sale is a 30-day matured sirloin steak and is marketed under a 'Grass and Grill' label.
The label also states that the product is from Uruguay and it is packed in the UK by Hilton Foods, Huntingdon.
It is selling at £4.98/kg (€5.92/kg) for a 227g pack, which works out at £21.94/kg (€26.12/kg).
The range also includes a ribeye cut. Grass and Grill is a Hilton brand, not an Asda own-label brand.
Limited time
Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, an Asda spokesperson said: “We always look to offer customers a wide choice of products to suit all budgets.
“These steaks are provided by a branded partner and available in our stores for a limited time only. All of Asda’s own-brand fresh beef continues to be sourced from farms in the UK and Republic of Ireland.”
Asda has the third-largest share of the grocery market in the UK at just over 12%, according to Kantar data, and has previously only sold British and Irish beef.
Tesco, which is the UK’s largest grocery retailer, and Sainsbury’s only sell British and Irish beef.
