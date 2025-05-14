The US and China have agreed to reduce tariffs on each other’s goods for 90 days after agreement was reached in Geneva to continue talks aimed at reaching a trade deal.

The tariff on Chinese exports to the US will drop from 145% to 30%, while the level on goods from the US will drop from 125% to 10%.

President Donald Trump said his administration had achieved a “total reset with China”, describing relations between the two countries as “very good”.

US and Asian financial markets gained, on the news of the pause in tariffs.

While Trump is claiming victory in the talks with China, it is difficult to see what concessions China has made to get the tariffs reduced.

In China, the deal is being presented as a vindication of the country’s negotiating strategy of standing firm against US trade aggression.

The country’s commerce ministry called the agreement an “important step” adding that the US should end its “unilateral tariff practices”.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that both sides will meet again in the next few weeks to negotiate a “more fulsome agreement”.