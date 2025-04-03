The increase in tariffs in imposed on EU goods by the US - and particularly for dairy and spirits - is a reality that we will now have to grapple with, Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon has said.

Speaking at the launch of phase two of the VistaMilk Research Ireland Centre in Teagasc Moorepark on Thursday morning, he said that the US is Ireland’s second-largest market after the UK with exports last year of almost €2bn.

The Minister said that Irish dairy and spirits are premium, high-quality products, which are in high demand from US companies and consumers.

“We see no justification for the imposition of tariffs on EU exports. Tariffs are economically counterproductive and disruptive for supply chains on both sides of the Atlantic.

“Tariffs increase inflation and ultimately hurt producers and consumers alike, while agreement on trade issues takes place between the [European] Commission and the US, the Commission is aware of Irish concerns and those of our member states.

“The US announcement leaves the EU with no choice but to respond. This response will be calm, measured and strategic,” he said.

Minister Heydon said that the Government continues to engage directly with Donald Trump’s US administration and political contacts.

On Monday, he will head to Washington on a trade mission where he will meet with senior US political representatives, government officials, state legislators and others.

“This visit offers us a great opportunity to promote the importance of the Irish and US bilateral trading relationship. Leading Irish dairy companies have made long-term investments in the US market, particularly in the midwest.

“Companies like Kerry Group, Glanbia and Ornua employ thousands of people, buy in American products and invest in infrastructure and research and development facilities commissioned committing to the US for years to come.

“I will use the opportunity to promote our trading relationship and to set out our concerns in relation to tariffs,” he said.

