The AJS Spring Farm Machinery Show returns to the Cavan Equestrian Centre for the first time in two years.

The show will take place at the Cavan Equestrian Centre on 1, 2 and 3 March 2022.

Nationally recognised as Ireland’s most popular machinery exhibition, the Spring Farm Machinery Show returns with an impressive lineup of leading machinery brands, product launches and innovative technologies spread out over 10,000sqm of indoor space at the Cavan Equestrian Centre.

The show will now run across three days to allow for high volumes of anticipated attendance numbers.

On the day, you will be able to see all the major exhibitors such as Clarkes of Cavan, Massey dealer Martin’s Garage, Meath Farm Machinery John Deere stockists and Claas stockist Leinster Farm Machinery, among many more.

We are very excited to welcome our new exhibitors with Kuhn Centre Ireland, GA Allen and Hogg Engineering to name a few.

Visitors travel far and wide across Ireland and the UK to attend the three-day show, as it provides the opportunity to speak to manufacturers about their products and take advantage of show offers and discounts, meaning businesses can stock up at the Cavan show for the busy year ahead.

Some 200 exhibitors will be spread out over three halls across 10,000 sqm.

Everything needed to make the show as comfortable and enjoyable an experience as possible is catered for, with all three halls fully heated

With over 200 exhibitors spread across three halls, the Cavan show has endless opportunities for visitors to explore. The show will run from 2pm until 10pm each day.

To pre-purchase tickets, you can do so on the AJS website. Alternatively, admission can be paid on the door.

Irwin Brothers appointed main agents for Slurryquip

Fermanagh-based agricultural machinery dealers, Irwin Brothers, has been confirmed as the main agent for Slurryquip dribble bars and umbilical systems.

Irwin Brothers, agricultural machinery dealers, is a family-run business, situated at Magheraveely, Newtownbutler, Co Fermanagh.

It has been in business for 20 years and is an official distributor for Landini tractors and a wide range of agricultural machinery.

It also carries a wide selection of secondhand tractors and farm equipment and machinery.

At the show, it will also showcase Redrock machinery, as well as Krone grass machinery, Amazone fertiliser spreaders, Abbey slurry tankers and diet feeders and Bomford hedge cutters.

Mighty 6m at Meath Farm Machinery

The John Deere 6M series.

Meath Farm Machinery will be showcasing its John Deere 6M series tractors at this year’s show.

Built for hard work, the John Deere 6M series is both strong and versatile. The short 2,400mm wheelbase and compact build make the 6M ideal for livestock farm work.

The 6M has a sloped bonnet and panorama roof to increase visibility from in the cab and a 4.35m turning radius. The 6M is ideal for front loader work in the tightest of spaces.

With a powerful four-cylinder engine, a maximum payload of 4.7t, rear hitch lift capacity of up to 5.7t, it can get through the work with ease.

The 6M series has AutoPowr, a hydro-mechanical transmission that delivers stemless and continuous power at speeds between 50m/h and 40km/h.

The series also offers connectivity to Auto Trac and a choice of Gen 4 4240/4640 displays, with free subscription to JoLink on MyJohnDeere.com.

Make sure to call to our stand in Hall 3 Stand H322.

Sleator Plant – providing quality equipment at an affordable price

Sleator Plant is the authorised all-Ireland dealer and distributor for Sany excavators and Genie access and lifting equipment. Sleator is also a dealers for Mecalac construction machinery and ROKBAK articulated dump trucks.

Sleater Plant will have its Sany SY155, Mecalac 6MDX cabbed dumper and Terex-Genie GS1932 scissor lift at the show.

To find out more or to talk to the team, visit stand H345.

Pratt’s Garage to showcase Schäffer and Kat

Pratt’s Garage has taken on Schäffer.

Pratt’s Garage will have two new franchises on display at its stand, H115/116, located in the main hall.

It has taken on Schäffer, which specialises in compact loaders, wheel loader and telescopic loaders. Schäffer loaders are German built to the highest standard with a three-year warranty.

Pratts Garage is the sole Kat agent. They have the benefit of being a pivot steer meaning they are very compact and easy to move around the yard with a better turning radius.

Pratt’s Garage has taken on Kat.

The Kat has a Euro bracket at the front, which is common across most farm equipment, so it is interchangeable with buckets, bale handlers, shear-grabs and it has a quick-hitch, so you don’t even have to get out of the cab.

Wide selection of machinery at Kinkade’s Garage

Kinkade’s Garage from Cootehill, Co Cavan, will be exhibiting a number of impressive machines at this year’s show:

Pöttinger hit 6.69 six-rotor tedder.

Europrofi 5010 silage wagon.

Novacat 302ed 10ft conditioner mower.

Alphamotion Pro 301 front mower.

Novadisc 302 disc mower.

Make sure to call to stand H320 - H321 to see the stock.

DA Forgie: the trailer specialists

DA Forgie is delighted to be attending the Cavan show this year. DA Forgie will have its very popular Hogg Engineering Limavady trailers on show for all to see.

Call to Stand H119 to find out more.

Hogg Engineering Limavady trailers.

For more information about the show, please contact the team at AJS Promotions by calling (028) 8225 2800 or email info@ajspromotions.com.