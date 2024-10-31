There is huge variation in TB testing charges across the country, an Irish Farmers Journal survey has revealed.

The average TB testing cost for farmers surveyed in Connacht was €6.66/head based on a 50-animal herd. This was 20% higher than the average prices paid by farmers in Leinster, who are paying €5.52/head based on a 50-animal herd.

The per-head cost is based on two call-outs (test and reading), plus the individual animal charge.

However, individual farmers reported much bigger differences on both call-out charge and individual animal testing charges.

The most expensive call-out charge reported to the Irish Farmers Journal was €160, in Co Galway, while the cheapest was €50, in Co Limerick.

The survey also found a difference of almost €3.50/head between the highest and lowest individual animal testing charges. While many farmers are paying €3.50/head, one Galway farmer reported paying twice this, at €7/head.