Talks are ongoing on potential changes to SCEP to take account of ICBF index changes recently introduced.

Suckler farmers in the Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) could be granted a reprieve on the controversial changes to the beef indexes.

Discussions are ongoing between Department of Agriculture officials and ICBF on what changes can be made to the scheme conditions in response to farmer frustration over the impact of the index moves. Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told Sinn Féin’s Claire Kerrane that he does not want farmers who are engaging with SCEP to “lose out financially” in the scheme as a result of the new indexes.

When quizzed on potential changes at the IFA national council this week, ICBF CEO Seán Coughlan said: “My interpretation of what the minister has said is that the star value will last through the lifetime of the SCEP scheme.”

Coughlan added that Department officials had indicated that “where farmers acted in good faith”, the progeny of cows in the scheme could also be accommodated.