You’d be forgiven for thinking that the dry weather has paved the way for excellent grass growth, but this isn’t the case for a lot of farms. Good grazing conditions have speeled an earlier turn out for many, though the regrowth on these paddocks is what is affecting growth the most. Reports from farmers suggest that paddocks with a cover on the are growing well, but recently grazed paddocks are slow to build up a cover.

While there is rain on the horizon to help wash in some recently applied fertiliser, it is also predicted to get colder, so growth may not take off too rapidly either in the next while. It’s very much a waiting game to see how things pan out, but the important thing is to hold farm cover above 550kg DM/ha to help drive growth.

John Dunne, Rathfriland, Co Laois

Growth is very good. We are continuing to spread fertiliser to capitalise on this, with the aim being to take out as much ground as we can in the form of first-cut silage and surplus paddocks, as opposed to chasing silage stocks later in the year. We are targeting some of the un-mowable paddocks for grazing now to minimise wastage. The last batch of dairy beef calves arrive on Thursday, while vaccination and dehorning of the suckler calves are ongoing.

System :Suckler to beef

Soil Type:Variable

Farm cover (kg/DM/ha):935

Growth (kg/DM/ha/day):26

Demand (kg/DM/ha/day):44

Willie Treacy, Hackballscross, Co Louth

I have 60 forward beef cattle still in, which will be likely finished inside, with all other stock bar the autumn-calving cows at grass. The calves have access to grass and their mothers, but I will hold the cows in until growth improves some more. The silage ground was spread 10 days ago for first-cut, while I’m also doing some spraying of weeds on these swards. With some surplus silage in the pit, I am looking to reseed 10 acres of a silage block soon.

System:Suckler to beef

Soil Type:Variable

Farm cover (kg/DM/ha):928

Growth (kg/DM/ha/day):35

Demand (kg/DM/ha/day):44

Ger McSweeney, Millstreet, Co Cork

So far 20% of silage ground got a grazing. Growth on silage ground is fairly good with the cover of grass on it, but it is weaker in the grazing paddocks. Half of the grazing ground received an early application of protected urea, with the remaining half receiving 1.5 bags/acre of 18-6-12, which saw a better response. Any paddocks that received straight N will now get 18-6-12 to maintain indexes. The first split of fertiliser went on silage ground two weeks ago.

System :Suckler to weanling

Soil Type:Variable

Farm cover (kg/DM/ha):815

Growth (kg/DM/ha/day):24

Demand (kg/DM/ha/day):35