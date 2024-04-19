Dry farms run the risk of ground burning up before reseeds get properly established this year.

Soils are finally starting to dry out across the country - and about time.

Now in the third week of April, many farms have struggled to maintain some form of normality this year regarding grazing and grassland management.

It will be a game of catch-up for many, but with the sun on the back of livestock and farmers, the horrid spring that was 2024 will hopefully soon be forgotten.

Top of the priority list for many should be fertiliser application.

A lot of ground is yet to receive fertiliser this year and it is showing, with a hungry, yellowish tinge on paddocks.

An application of 20 to 30 units of nitrogen (N) across fields yet to receive anything should bring the nutrient needs of paddocks in line with the increase of growth that would be expected over the next few weeks.

Silage ground

Silage ground is even more critical; if fertiliser is yet to go out and you are hoping for a late May cut, then you need to act now on it.

Work off the rate of two units/N per day of utilisation (for example, spreading on 20 April and cutting on 25 May = 35 days or 70 units N).

Slurry should not be spread on silage ground at this stage, as it is likely to cake with the drying conditions, though injecting slurry may work.

Reseeding

For dry farms, seed would usually be in the ground at this stage for spring reseeding.

Spraying off a paddock now will result in being able to until ground on 1 May.

If your ground is prone to burning up in May or June, you really need to consider holding off reseeding until July or August.

Heavier farms will likely be OK to still reseed, as soils will less likely to be under pressure regarding water.