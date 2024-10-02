Buying weanlings

Before buying weanlings, consider what market you will be selling these cattle into. Buying U grade weanlings can be difficult without overpaying. Try and keep to a budget, or look to buy “store-like” bulls that can improve in grade if properly managed. Choosing a weight depends on your system.

Buying a well done bull will be a benefit if driving on with a bull beef system. If that weanling is going to grass next spring, a lighter store bull is a better option.

If ground conditions are still ok, you might be able to get a few weeks of cheap gains at grass. If the calves are not vaccinated for respiratory diseases, you should vaccinate them before they join your main herd.

Clip their backs and give a worm and fluke drench around six to eight weeks post-housing. If feeding bulls, group them for feeding based on weight and type. Build up to ad-lib meal feeding over a four to six week period. Offer fresh straw or silage as roughage, and ensure that they have clean drinking water.

Lungworm issues

I have heard of a number of issues of lungworm infestation this week out on farms. Animals can die very quickly in severe cases. Watch for any signs of coughing when herding stock. The classic lungworm stance is the animal coughing with their neck stretched out trying to cough up worms.

Make sure the product that you use to dose is active against lungworm. In severe cases, it may be better to go in first with a levamisole drench rather than an ivermectin based product, and then follow up in a few weeks with an ivermectin product.

The levamisole product will give a more gradual kill and will be easier on the animal.

Ivermectin based products will give an instant total kill, and this leaves a huge amount of worms to be coughed up over a short time. This increases stress, and animals can sometimes become sick quite quickly.

Weanlings and young calves who haven’t developed any immunity to worms are particularly susceptible to the disease. If in doubt about animals coughing, you should consult your vet about a treatment programme.

Bluetongue

The news that bluetongue cases have been found in Wales last week is not welcome, and getting too close to home for comfort. Farmers in the east of the country should be particularly vigilant for the disease.

Bluetounge is caused by a virus which is spread via midges and affects all ruminants.

Sheep are most severely affected, while cattle can appear healthy while shedding virus. Bluetongue in cattle causes lethargy, lesions around the teats and eyes, nasal discharge and drooling, elevated temperature and milk drop.

Bluetongue is notifiable in animals, but does not pose a risk to human health. If you are unsure of anything in relation to the disease or identifying it, contact your local vet.

Colder temperatures in the coming weeks should reduce the threat of the disease coming to Irish shores.