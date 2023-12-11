Cattle may need multiple treatments for lice over the winter housing period.

Lice is a common parasite that affects cattle during the winter housing period.

Cattle suffering from a lice burden will spend their lounging time scratching against feed rails and licking at their coat.

Weight gain will suffer if action is not taken to control lice. Given that many housed cattle will be getting meal on top of silage, can you afford not to treat animals?

Even if cattle were treated for lice earlier this winter, animals will often need a second course of treatment mid-winter.

When it comes to product options, there are plenty to choose from. Just make sure the chosen product treats biting and sucking lice.

There are pour-on products that specifically target lice, as well as combination wormers and flukicides that also target lice. Regardless of which product is used, make sure to apply it properly.

Clipping cattle along the back and neck can help to reduce the problem and can be carried out when treating for lice.

