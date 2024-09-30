Controlling weeds in a reseed is best carried out when plants are at the seedling stage.

Opportunities for reseeding were limited this summer, but on farms that managed to get new grass established in recent weeks, aim to get weeds under control before ground conditions deteriorate.

Common weeds that will emerge in new swards include chickweed and redshank and they can be controlled by a well-timed herbicide treatment.

Spraying weeds around four to six weeks after reseeding is an ideal stage for chemical control, as weed plants are immature and still in the seedling stage, meaning they are easy to wipe out.

Grass plants should also be at the three leaf seedling stage before applying herbicides, as should new clover plants.

Reseeded swards will still be relatively open, which gives greater contact between herbicides and weed plants.

If clover is present, it will limit the options when choosing herbicides, although there have been additional “clove-safe” products come onto the market within the last year.

Always follow the product guidelines on mixing and application rates, as well as spraying on a calm, dry day for optimum plant contact.

