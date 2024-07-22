When hauling straw, secure with ratchet straps and be mindful about the load height when travelling on the road. / Donal O'Leary

Keep safety in mind as field work increases in late summer. Second cut silage, wholecrop silage, combining cereals and baling straw will be common tasks over the next few weeks.

Machinery that is well serviced and properly maintained will help reduce the risk of accidents.

But accidents are not always caused by poor machinery maintenance.

The person operating machinery needs to work with care and in a responsible manner.

Checks

Carry out a few checks every morning before leaving the yard. Check the hitch, hydraulic pipes, brakes, trailer lights and tyres.

Make sure PTO shafts are securely covered. If a cover has been damaged, replace it before leaving the yard.

Blowing out radiators on tractors and combines, as well as clearing areas where dust and debris accumulate is recommended.

When tractors are pulling trailers, they should be properly balanced under load, as this affects traction and braking efficiency.

When hauling straw or silage bales on the road, secure with ratchet straps and be mindful of the load height to avoid low-hanging tree branches or power lines in transit.

Livestock

Safety should also be a feature when working with cattle. Worming is a task carried out at this time of year.

Cows can be temperamental during such tasks, as they may be temporarily split from their calf for a short period. Be wary of the stock bull also.

The same goes for cows calving at grass in August and September. Freshly calved cows will be highly protective of their progeny, so take all precautions when tagging new-born animals.

