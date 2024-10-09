Frustration is mounting in finishing circles at the lack of movement in the Irish beef price as the UK market steams ahead.

Frustration is mounting among cattle farmers around the huge gulf that has opened up between Irish beef prices and that of our main market in the UK. The latest data available from Bord Bia shows a gap of €1.06/kg, or €403/head, on a typical 380kg carcase.

Prices for R4L bullocks in the UK have risen by the equivalent of 10c/kg to €6.39/kg in four weeks, while the Irish price has stagnated. Lower cattle supplies, increased retail sales and Christmas procurement are all driving the UK trade at the moment.

A stronger sterling exchange rate of 83p to €1 is also strengthening processors’ hands selling beef to the UK. However, so far, none of this has been reflected in increased beef prices for Irish farmers.

Beef prices across Europe are also moving up, with R3 heifers in France currently trading at €5.89/kg compared with the Irish R3 heifer price of €5.36/kg.

The Bord Bia beef market tracker, which compares the Irish beef price with that of other EU countries and the UK, shows an almost record 47c/kg gap between Ireland and its main markets.