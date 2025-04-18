Calf exports from the state are up 20% on the same time last year, according to figures from Bord Bia.

Building on a strong first quarter where they were 14% ahead of the same time last year, good demand, mostly from the continent, has seen the trade power ahead and in the first few weeks of April.

The Netherlands has wrested back the top spot from Spain as the main destination for Irish calves over the last fortnight.

A total of 43,371 calves were purchased by Dutch buyers in the year to date, a marginal increase on last year but considerably less than 2023 when 64,533 Irish calves ended up in The Netherlands.

Front runner

Until early April, Spain was the front runner when it came to buying Irish calves but has slipped into second place. By the end of week 15, 39,566 calves were exported to Spain.

Poland is the third largest market for Irish calves, with just over 14,000 sold there. This is proving to be a growing market for Irish calves and is close to double what it was for the same time in 2024.

Italy and Northern Ireland round out the top five destinations for Irish calves, taking 9,879 and 4,988 respectively.