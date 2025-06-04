This May 2025-born Hereford heifer calf sold for €420.

Carrigallen Mart had over 100 calves in its weekly Saturday sale last week. Numbers have been generally decreasing in calf sales across the country over the last few weeks.

Demand on the other hand is showing no signs in slackening, with exporters informing a number of mart managers that they intend on staying going at calf exports for as long as they can and as long as the demand is there.

There were just over 150 calves through the calf ring in Carrigallen on Saturday, with trade described as brisk by mart manager Helen Kells.

Three-week-old Hereford and Aberdeen Angus heifer calves were making around the €400 to €500/head mark, depending on weight and quality. A few older stronger calves hit €700 and over it.

One May-born suckler-bred Limousin heifer calf sold for €880.

Exporters were in attendance and are also snapping up reared calves for customers.

Helen said: “We [saw] a super few weeks for our calf trade, with some great prices being paid for stronger calves, especially in the last couple of weeks.”

Carrigallen Mart holds its weekly suck calf and weanling sale on Saturdays with bullocks, heifers, dry cows, sucklers and sheep sales held on Monday evenings.

In pictures

This May 2025-born Aberdeen Angus bull calf sold for €340.

This April 2025-born Aberdeen Angus bull calf sold for €430.

This May 2025-born Hereford heifer calf sold for €410.

This May 2025-born Limousin bull calf sold for €580