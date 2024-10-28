There was a good turnout of dairy weanling runners at Bandon Mart this week with good demand throughout.

There was a good turnout of runners in Bandon Mart for the west Cork venues weanling runner show and sale on Monday. Appetite was solid throughout with buyers active throughout the sale.

The strong run of calf exports from last spring could be seen with Friesian and Angus bull runners appearing in smaller numbers than may have been expected.

Angus appeared to be the main breed on offer and heifer calves made up a big proportion of their representation.

There were 288 on offer with a 99% clearance rate.

Most beef-cross runners weighing between 200kg and 300kg sold anywhere from €500 to €700 per head with choice lots pushing over €700. Translated into €/kg, prices ranged from €2.30/kg to €3/kg for the dairy crosses but a number of them exceeded this. Those prices aren't a million miles off those of plainer suckler-cross weanlings.

Good competition

A small number of continental-crosses from dairy dams were also on offer. A few of those heavier lots, over 350kg, ended up selling for in excess of €900 with a pair of Charolais-cross heifers weighting 378kg selling for €980 (€2.60/kg).

Regardless of dam breed, calves that had a good do this year sold well. Those over weighing over 250kg saw good competition with bids coming from ringside and online.

Friesian bulls were scarce but those present sold from €2/kg to €2.10/kg. There were a number of Jersey and Jersey-cross bulls on offer also and these generally made from €1.40/kg to €1.62/kg.

Predominantly a dairy-cross sale, there was a larger than usual sprinkling of suckler weanlings on offer in Bandon too and demand was similar to other suckler weanling sales across the country.

In pictures

This May 2024-born Friesian bull calf with a CBV of -€1 weighed 185kg and sold for €380 (€2.05/kg).

These February 2024-born Angus-cross heifers with CBVs ranging from €66 to €86 weighed 225kg and sold for €710.

These February 2024-born Angus-cross heifers with CBVs ranging from €66 to €86 weighed 221kg and sold for €600 (€2.72/kg).

These February 2024-born Hereford-cross heifers weighed 221kg and sold for €640 (€2.90/kg).

These March 2024-born Hereford-cross heifers weighed 211kg and sold for €600 (€2.84/kg).

This April 2024-born Hereford-cross bull weighed 224kg and sold for €700 (€3.13/kg).

These May 2024-born three-quarter-bred Hereford bulls weighed 219kg and sold for €750 (€3.43/kg).

These April 2024-born Angus-cross heifers weighed 218kg and sold for €670 (€3.07/kg).

This January 2024-born Angus-cross heifer weighed 206kg and sold for €620 (€3.01/kg).

This February 2024-born Angus-cross bullock weighed 310kg and sold for €720 (€2.32/kg).

These February 2024-born Angus-cross bull calves weighed 240kg and sold for €710 (€2.96/kg).

These March 2023-born Jersey-cross bulls weighed 149kg and sold for €210 (€1.41/kg).

These March 2024-born Jersey-cross bulls weighed 148kg and sold for €240 (€1.62/kg).