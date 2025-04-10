The beef price paid in the UK continues to underpin the Irish trade, with the Irish price now ahead of a lot of countries in Europe. \ Donal O' Leary

Beef quotes remain relatively unchanged this week on the back of tight supply and big demand. Some factories have tried to pour cold water on the trade, with a few dropping bullock quotes to a €7.60/kg base price, but farmers are resisting any drop in quotes and factories are finding themselves with very little cattle at the lower quotes.

The general run of quotes is ranging from €7.70-€7.80/kg for bullocks, with heifers working off €7.80-€8.00/kg; with higher prices being quoted to bigger suppliers – with as high as 20c/kg extra being paid to certain customers.

Flat prices remain a big part of the beef trade at the moment, with up to €8.30/kg of a flat price being paid for continental heifers this week.

The manufacturing beef trade remains strong, with P+3 cows up to €6.60/kg this week. There is genuine concern within factory circles for May supplies, with many staring at blank booking books and empty sheds and fields for May and June.

Base quotes have kicked on in Northern Ireland again this week, with 680p (€8.38/kg including VAT) now available for U3 animals on the back of big demand for finished cattle.

Deals continue to be done for larger finishers at 684p/kg (€8.45/kg including VAT) for full loads of bullocks and heifers.

All the talk this week is on the US trade tariffs being imposed and while there won’t be a direct hit on Irish beef, it will likely ramp up the pressure on Europe to get the Mercosur trade deal ratified this year.

This is a big worry from an Irish suckler farmer viewpoint.