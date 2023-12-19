High-end heifer sales have become popular over the past number of years, with only a select few producers able to turn out a batch of quality suckler heifers for sale every year.

Herbie Griffiths, a Cavan-based producer of these heifers, is pushing the boat out even further, hosting his second sale of in-calf heifers inside a five-month window.

Following on from his August sale, Herbie has 55 in-calf heifers put forward for a special Christmas in-calf heifer sale to take place in Carrigallen Mart at 1pm on 29 December.

Export tested

All 55 heifers on offer are export tested and scanned in-calf, with the majority calving in February 2024. What sets Herbie further apart from most producers is that most of the heifers on offer are in-calf to stock bulls as opposed to AI.

Herbie has assembled his own mini-stud of pedigree and hybrid bulls, consisting of purebred Limousin and Limousin-Belgian Blue-crosses.

Six stock bulls, which have proven to be easy calving on previous batches of heifers, have been mated to the heifers.

The heifers themselves are a mix of continental types consisting of mainly Belgian Blue- and Limousin-crosses, with known breeding of heifers listed in the catalogue.

Several popular AI bulls such as Knockmoyle Loki (CH4159), 33 Du Grand Bon Dieu (BB2247) and Elderberry Gallahad (EBY) are some noted sires of the heifers on offer.

Viewing can be completed on farm by contacting Herbie or on the morning of the sale in Carrigallen Mart. Bidding is available ringside and online through LSL. Check out some of the lots below.

In pictures

Lot 48: sired by BB2247 and in-calf to a Limousin-Belgian Blue stock bull.

Lot 27: sired by a son of Procters Commander and in-calf to a Limousin/-Belgian Blue stock bull.

Lot 10: a BB2247-sired heifer in-calf to the LM2014-sired stock bull.

Lot 44: sired by S985 (Blonde d'Aquataine) and in-calf to a Belgian Blue-Limousin hybrid stock bull.