This Belgian Blue-cross heifer due to calve in September with a heifer calf to Clonguish Ronaldo sold for £11,500 (€13,517). /Alfie Shaw

While ex-show heifers and future show calf breeders commanded impressive prices at the Jalex Jaw Droppers sale, good-quality U and R grade in-calf heifers were of some value, given the current price of beef.

Over 200 commercial lots went under the hammer at the on-farm sale, which was the first to gross over £1m for auctioneers Harrison and Hetherington.

Belgian Blue-cross heifers (116) averaged £4,223, with Limousin-cross heifers (91) averaging £4,086, with many of the aforementioned ex-show heifers falling into this category and increasing averages.

Smaller number of Charolais (10) and Simmental-cross (12) heifers averaged £3,580 and £3,223 respectively.

All heifers bar 10 were scanned in-calf to a range of easy calving AI sires and farm stock bulls, with due dates from September to November, with all pregnancies sexed.

Top call in the commercial section was the senior champion at Carrick 2023 who was stacked with breeding including An De Beauffaux, Imperial, Tanko and EPI.

Described as “a beast to build from”, she sold weighing in at 950kg and carrying a heifer calf to Clonguish Ronaldo.

In total, 213 in-calf heifers sold to an average of £4,220.20.

In pictures

This Limousin-cross heifer in-calf with a heifer calf to Brooklands Poet sold for £4,100 (€4,818). /Alfie Shaw

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer calving in November with a heifer calf to Portauns U Ivor sold for £3,600 (€4,231). /Alfie Shaw

This Limousin-cross heifer due to calve in September with a bull calve to EBY sold for £4,100 (€4,819). /Alfie Shaw

This Belgian Blue-cross heifer due to calve in September with a heifer calf from Clonguish Ronaldo sold for £3,500 (€4,113.) /Alfie Shaw