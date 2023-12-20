Live exports are currently running 14% ahead of last year, with 318,799 live cattle exported so far in 2023. This is the highest number of cattle exported since 2010 and comes on the back of strong exports of weanlings and calves to mainland Europe. Calf exports currently stand at 207,503, up 21% on 2022 numbers. Increased numbers being exported to Northern Ireland (NI), on the back of tighter supplies in NI and a massive gap in beef prices, have brought NI exports to 52,829 head, up 11% on the same period in 2022. Two shipments of cattle are due to depart Irish shores this week. A load of forward store bulls will leave Foynes Port, while another load of dairy heifers will depart from Waterford for the Middle East at the end of this week.
