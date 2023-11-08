The beef trade in Northern Ireland has resumed on a steady footing, as have sheep prices, but with a higher weight limit in place.

It is a case of as you were in the beef trade, as the strike action that halted factories from killing cattle last week has seemingly had little impact on factory prices this week.

Most farmers selling cattle indicate factories continue to offer prices on par with two weeks ago, which has been broadly welcomed by those who are offloading stock.

Factory agents indicate that after last week’s disruption, processors are keen to catch up on throughput, with the focus firmly on meeting orders for the Christmas market.

Plants are working at capacity throughput, with some processing running over a six-day week, while others have scaled back sheep numbers to facilitate additional cattle.

Such working arrangements are expected to be replicated over the next two weeks, with the upside being this will remove the surplus of cattle in the supply chain relatively quickly.

Beyond that, some factory agents are hinting that supplies of good-quality steers and heifers meeting retail market specification are limited, which should keep a floor in the trade next month.

With no change to factory prices, quotes remain on 442p to 448p/kg for animals at U-3 grading conformation.

However, deals on in-spec steers and heifers generally open at 464p/kg for those with limited numbers and rise to 470p/kg for regular finishers.

Farmers with a good supply of butcher-type heifers indicate that 472p/kg is on offer. Prices beyond this level are reserved for specialist finishers.

Supplies of finished cattle are tightening in the Republic of Ireland and cows, in particular, have seen a marked increase in processing demand.

Across the water, prime cattle in Britain continue to command prices of 490p to 500p/kg for U3 grading animals, well ahead of those paid by local abattoirs.

Cows

The cull cow trade looks to have possibly bottomed out, with quotes for R3 animals unchanged at 330p/kg, with deals running 10p to 15p/kg above this level.

NI sheep: factories paying to 22kg weight limit

After last week’s strike halting the kill, some plants are handling fewer lambs in favour of processing extra cattle, but that has not impacted prices.

All plants are now paying to a 22kg weight limit, with quotes on 520p/kg, making a lamb worth £114.40 at the higher weight limit, although deals are being made at 530p to 535p/kg.

In the live ring, things are generally steady. Kilrea sold 1,000 lambs from 478p to 516p/kg, no change on last week. Top prices were £116 and £115 for 24kg. Lambs at 21kg made £102.

In Gortin, a steady trade saw £121 for 27kg, £118 for 27kg and 25.5kg. Lambs at 24kg made £116, with 21kg to £100.

Markethill sold 1,400 lambs from 460p to 493p/kg, up 10p/kg for heavier lots.

Heavy lambs reached £118, with £115.50 for 24.2kg and £114 for 24.1kg. Quality middleweights made £100 for 20.3kg.

Store lambs were a good trade. They made to 556p/kg for 16.9kg at £94, with 554p/kg for 16.6kg at £92. Store lambs in Ballymena were firm, selling from £85 to £100.50.

In Saintfield, 1,150 lambs sold from 476p to 518p/kg, down 6p/kg on last week. Lambs at 28kg made £128, 27kg at £124, 24kg to £112 with 21kg making £101.

In Ballymena, lambs made £123.50 for 26.5kg and 24kg to £116.50 with a pen of 115 head at 24kg making £115. Lambs at 22kg made £104 with 21kg at £192.

Ewes

The trade in fat ewes is solid. Gortin reported sales to a top of £125, with a big run from £94 to £112.

In Kilrea, top was £170. In Markethill, top was £168, with a run from £90 to £164. In Saintfield, the top was £176, with a run from £104 to £170.

