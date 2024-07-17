There are plenty of positives within the beef trade this week, as tight supplies put farmers on the front foot on price.

In-spec steers and heifers appear to be most limited in availability and cattle agents are much more active in their efforts to source these animals.

Farmers with prime cattle to sell indicate they are getting regular phone calls and yard visits to lock in numbers for the week ahead. Reports also indicate that cattle are moving for slaughter within one to two days of booking.

However, despite the urgency for cattle, there appears to be little more than an extra 2p/kg on offer compared with previous weeks.

Instead, factories are using other incentives such as free transport to entice farmers into selling. Other deals include no cuts to cattle exceeding weight limits and flat rate prices offered on out-of-spec stock to maintain throughput.

Base quotes for prime cattle are on 460p/kg for U-3 grading animals, although some plants remain on 454p/kg.

However, deals at 484p/kg for steers appear to more common this week, with 2p/kg more for bigger numbers.

Heifers are faring better, with 486p/kg available for in-spec animals and butcher-type animals moving off farm for 2p/kg more.

Several reports indicate young bulls are moving at 478p and 480p/kg, with some deals in line with steer prices for bulls meeting certain carcase weight, conformation and slaughter age requirements.

Last week, the average price paid on steers and heifers of all grades rose by 2.8p to 472.6p/kg, with U3 steers fractionally higher on 482.9p/kg.

Heifers at the same grade dipped slightly to 485.9p/kg, with young bulls moving upwards to average 476.2p/kg.

Cows

Processing demand for cull cows remains exceptionally strong and with factory agents competing with a strong live trade, there are deals to be made.

Young suckler cows are making upwards from 390p/kg, with older, plainer animals back around 370p/kg.

NI sheep: lamb prices steady after recent cuts

The live trade has steadied after several weeks of downward price pressure and at midweek sales, improved demand has seen higher prices on offer.

Local plants are quoting 560p/kg, although deals are being made at 10p to 20p/kg above this level to keep pace with the live ring.

Kilrea sold 1,150 lambs from 538p to 642p/kg, down by 50p/kg for heavier sorts on the previous sale.

In Markethill, a small show of 580 head sold from 510p to 591p/kg, down by 50p/kg, with 23kg to £136 and 23.6kg at £133.

Heavy lambs sold to £149.50 for 25kg, £144 for 25.4kg, £135 for 24.6kg and £131 for 24kg.

Light store lambs were a firm trade, with 580p/kg for 13.2kg, £76.50 for 13.2kg and stronger stores at 16.6kg making £87, with 19.9kg at £103.

In Saintfield 1,005 head sold from 525p to 650p/kg, down 35p/kg on the previous sale. Heavy lambs at 32kg made £187, 35kg at £164, 24kg to £155, 23.5kg to £151 and the best Texels at 21kg to £121.

Rathfriland had a steady sale. Heavy lambs at 27.5kg made £157, 26.2kg to £131, 23kg to £122, 22.8kg to £118.50, with a big run from £104 to £115.

In Ballymena, prices were stronger, with 24.5kg to £142.50, 23.5kg at £139.50, 22kg to £127, 21.5kg at £117 and 19.5kg at £102.

Fat ewes

Fat ewes are a firm trade, with Markethill selling from £120 to £188 and topping £214, with plainer types making from £70 to £100.

In Saintfield, top was £228 for Texels, with a big run from £150 to £225. In Rathfriland, the best ewes made £224 and £216.

Read more

Beef prices: quotes steady for now