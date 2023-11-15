The beef trade remains on a broadly steady footing, although some factories have shaved 2p to 4p/kg off base quotes this week.

At the upper end of the market, official quotes sit at 446p/kg for U-3 grading animals and fall back to a low of 438p/kg.

As has been the case for several months, official quotes bear little resemblance to the deals on conventional cattle, falling 20p to 30p/kg below the prices being paid.

Factories continue to leave official quotes at their current level, as this curtails the prices payable on out-of-spec cattle.

It also keeps the price paid on animals sold through premium breed schemes in check, as the various bonus payments apply on top of official base price.

Factories are still working through the backlog of cattle following the recent veterinary strike action at the outset of the month.

But with some plants killing over a six-day week, reports indicate the surplus in the supply chain will be more or less sorted by next week.

Processing demand remains strong, with factories still concentrating on sourcing beef for the Christmas market.

That demand is keeping prices on par with last week, which puts steers and heifers on 464p to 470p/kg for in-spec animals.

The higher end of the outlined prices are easier to come by for regular finishers with a steady flow of cattle or farmers who can deliver bigger numbers of in-spec animals, mainly heifers which are limited in availability.

Young bulls are a mixed trade. There are farmers with bulls meeting certain carcase weight limits that are being paid prices in the region of 460p/kg.

Other reports indicate some processors are less active for bulls and reluctant to pay above 454p/kg for such animals, regardless of conformation and weight.

Cows

The trade for cull cows remains challenging, with base quotes on 324p/kg for R3 animals with deals confined to 10p/kg above this level.

NI sheep: lamb quotes rising as numbers tighten

The lamb trade has improved this week, with plants adding 5p/kg to quotes, with 525p/kg payable for 22kg deadweight. This makes a lamb worth £115.50 at the weight limit.

In the marts, prices are generally steady. However, Gortin had a strong trade and lambs at weight sold from £121 to £128.50 for 26kg, with £122 for 26kg, 24kg to £121 and 22kg to £115.

In Kilrea, 1,200 lambs made 478p to 509p/kg, no change on last week. Lambs made £118.50 for 24kg, 23kg to £112 and 21kg making £102.

Markethill had a big show of 1,170 lambs selling from 460p to 496p/kg, no change on last week.

Heavy lambs at 25.2kg reached £117.50, with £114 paid for 24.2kg and £113 for 24.4kg. Quality middleweights made £115 for 23.2kg and £104 for 21.7kg.

Store lambs were a good trade making 558p/kg for 12.5kg at £71, with 544p/kg for 13.6kg making £74.

Store lambs in Ballymena were a bit easier, selling from £74 to £95.50.

In Saintfield, 870 lambs sold from 478p to 540p/kg, no change for heavier sorts. Lambs at 26kg made £126, with 27kg at £121. Lambs at 24kg made £115, with 22kg to £108 and 19kg to £105.

In Ballymena, lambs at 27.5kg made £124 with 25kg to £117. Lambs at 23kg made £116, with 22.5kg making £115 and 21.5kg at £107.

Ewes

The trade in fat ewes is firm this week. In Gortin, top was £145, with a run from £101 to £133. In Kilrea, the top was £230. In Markethill, the top was £156, with a run from £90 to £148. In Saintfield, the top was £172 with a run from £100 to £164.