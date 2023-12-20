Ireland’s application for access to Korean beef markets has jumped another hurdle after the passing of a vote in the country’s parliament, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Minister of State Martin Heydon have announced.

The outcome of the vote will allow Ireland’s application to enter the final stages needed for approval to be granted by authorities in Korea and has been hailed as a “very significant milestone” by Minister McConalogue.

All that stands between Irish beef and Korean markets are the granting of a veterinary health certificate and the auditing of exporting plants by Korean authorities.

Korea had been the focus of trade missions by Minister McConalogue in October and Minister Heydon in March.

Korea poses real opportunities as a destination for Irish beef, with the foundations laid by other agri-food exports having the market primed to deliver, according to Minister McConalogue.

Priority market

“South Korea was designated as a priority market for Irish beef and my Department has been active in pursuit of this objective working through the very detailed application process.

“With a population of over 50m people, there is huge potential for Irish agri-food exporters to grow their footprint in the sophisticated Korean market.”

The importance of accessing Korean beef markets was highlighted by An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s raising of the issue when meeting the Korean president in October, the Minister said.

Diversifying exports

Minister of State Martin Heydon welcomed the development as a result of the extensive engagement between Ireland and Korea going back a number of years.

“The expansion and diversification of markets for Irish beef is central to the development of the sector and in growing the value of Irish agri-food exports,” Minister Heydon commented.

“Irish food is renowned across the world for being safe, sustainable and of the highest quality.

“Demand is growing in the sophisticated Korean market for the calibre of product Ireland excels at producing and this is a significant opportunity for all stakeholders in the beef sector, which will support the continued sustainable development of our largest indigenous industry.”