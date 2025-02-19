The beef trade continues to hit record highs, with prices of €7.10/kg on the table this week for continental heifers. Flat prices of €7/kg for bulls are also available. Finishers are currently getting €1/kg or €350-€400/hd more for finished cattle compared with the same week in 2024. This is fuelling a lively mart trade, where finishers, farmers and exporters are all clambering for stock.

The Irish beef market continues to lag way behind the UK market with the latest data published by Bord Bia showing the gap has widened to €1.17/kg in recent weeks or €410/hd on a 350kg carcase. Meanwhile, Irish Farmers Journal Martbids analysis shows top-quality bull weanlings in the 300-400kg weight bracket are up 84c/kg to €4.45/kg or €294/hd on the same week in 2024, while heifer weanlings are up 93c/kg to €4.51/kg or €325/head on the same week in 2024.

