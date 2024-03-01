ICSA president Sean McNamara called for urgency in getting PGI-labelled beef on to shelves. \ Philip Doyle

The true test of the Irish Grass-Fed Beef PGI will be whether the standard delivers “champagne” factory prices for farmers, Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) president Sean McNamara has stated.

McNamara argued that the value delivered by getting the PGI secured, as judged by farmers, will be dependent on a rise in beef’s value at farmgate level.

Urgency is also needed in getting PGI-labelled beef on to shelves and this value passed back to farmers, the ICSA president said.

“The Irish Grass-Fed Beef PGI has been a long time coming and it is now urgent that it delivers higher prices to farmers,” commented McNamara.

'Important work'

“A PGI reflects the very important work that farmers do and it is they that should benefit from it.

“This is going on for four years now and progress is painstakingly slow. It is not good enough - at the rate we are going, there will be no sucklers left to benefit.”

McNamara’s comments came after Bord Bia announced it would be kicking off a campaign to promote the PGI across Ireland’s main European beef export markets.

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue has previously welcomed the PGI as a vehicle to bring “added value to our beef” and said that his immediate priority on the development is to “ensure maximum benefits can be derived” from it.

Specifications finalised for Irish Grass Fed Beef PGI