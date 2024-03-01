Bord Bia is to launch a campaign to promote Irish grass-fed beef with Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) status across Ireland's main European markets.

Bord Bia is to launch a campaign to promote Irish Grass-Fed Beef with protected geographical indication (PGI) status across Ireland's main European markets.

Bord Bia CEO Jim O’Toole said that, initially, it will focus on the Italian market, which has been identified as having the highest recognition of products with PGI status.

“Our planned marketing activities include a trade campaign, a pilot consumer campaign and engagement with chefs, influencers and relevant media to build the awareness and understanding of our grass-fed production methods.

“Following a review of initial campaign activity, we will build our approach focusing on markets and customers, offering the best premium potential for Irish farmers and processors.

"Based on our in-depth research of market potential for PGI, this will likely include markets such as Belgium, Switzerland, France and Germany,” O’Toole said.

PGI launch

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and Northern Ireland minister of agriculture Andrew Muir will host a joint event in Donegal this Friday to mark the registration of Irish Grass-Fed Beef as an all-island PGI.

The ministers were joined by Bord Bia and the Livestock and Meat Commission - the applicants for the PGI on behalf of producers and processors.

Minister McConalogue said it was a positive day for Irish farmers and Irish beef, and said it was a substantial achievement for the island and for farmers.

Premium standards

“The collaboration between my Department, Northern Ireland’s Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs, the United Kingdom’s Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, Bord Bia and the Livestock and Meat Commission is reflective of the valuable and ongoing north to south co-operation on agricultural matters and our positive engagements in the interests of farmers and processors across the island,” he said.

He said that the primary produce from Irish farmers that goes into creating Ireland’s internationally respected quality food is the backbone of the agri-food sector.

“Securing the PGI status is recognition of these premium standards. I look forward to seeing these PGI products on European supermarket shelves and continuing to tell the story of Irish farming to an international audience.”

Minister Muir commented that the granting of geographical indication status for Irish Grass-Fed Beef places it on the same pedestal as world-renowned products, such as champagne, Parma ham, Roquefort cheese and, of course, Irish whiskey.

“Having a Protected Geographical Indication is a triumph, a recognition of how the unique climate, landscape and practices of a region translates into food and drink, bestowing them with a distinctive taste and character.

"It is wonderful that the pedigree of Irish Grass-Fed Beef has achieved this level of international recognition and an accolade to the hard-working agriculture industry.”

Minister Muir added that the whole process has been an amazing success, not only by ensuring farmers north and south get the recognition they deserve, but in developing strong working relationships between government bodies in the north, south, east and west.

“I hope these relationships are further developed in any future all-island GI applications,” he said.

The PGI symbol will help consumers to identify the Irish Grass Fed Beef products in key export markets.