The number of farmers buying calves appears to have dropped in recent weeks and this should be a concern to policymakers, according to one mart manager.

He reported strong shipper and agent activity at this week’s calf sale, but has noticed that farmers haven’t been as active ringside in recent weeks.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, he said:“Farmers don’t seem to be active for calves at the moment or over the last few weeks. Some of it could be the impact of nitrates derogation changes down here too. Some may have chosen to rent out their land to neighbouring dairy farmers. We’re seeing a bit more of that filtering through, and if farmers aren’t willing to rear calves, then that’s something policymakers need to be aware of in future.”

Calf supply was back 10% this week according to the ICBF calf price database and Angus and Hereford-cross calves made up 81% of all calves traded in marts.

Prices for those between 21 and 42 days of age were all up.

Angus-cross bull calves are up €10/head to €158/head and Angus heifer prices improved by €5/head to €96/head. Hereford bull calves averaged €178, up €15/head in the week and heifers were up €13/head to an average of €109.

The number of calves sold to EU or UK markets stood at 15,053 by the end of week 16. This is 14% behind where it was this time last year, but only 2% off the same time in 2022.