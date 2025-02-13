The IFA said that it is a matter for individual breed societies how they run their premier sales and the information breeders make available for their bulls.

Farmers buying breeding bulls from pedigree breeders should be provided with all available information, according to the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA).

This message comes ahead of an Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) stakeholder forum meeting, which takes place on Friday.

The IFA said that farmers who are buying bulls are making “a significant financial investment in these animals” and need every piece of information to help in the selection process.

IFA livestock chair Declan Hanrahan said that the stakeholder forum has addressed the issues of immediate concern that suckler farmers and pedigree breeders raised, particularly on SCEP eligibility and the lower cow weights.

“At tomorrow’s meeting, [the] IFA will be looking for the forum to assess the most appropriate long-term direction to drive the economic viability of suckler farms considering the fundamental changes that have occurred in the sector and ensuring the indices provide the most appropriate and relevant information to farmers, while allowing pedigree breeders supply these requirements,” he said.

Issues

However, the IFA said that it is a matter for individual breed societies how they run their premier sales and the information breeders make available for their bulls.

The association said that other important issues are progressing.

Hanrahan added that the forum must now intensify its work to agree this long-term strategy and ensure that the indices as a result have the broad support of farmers and pedigree breeders to help drive the economic viability of suckler farmers into the future.

Read more

Post genotyping samples regularly, ICBF advises

Call for ICBF at Wexford IFA meeting

ICBF-breed society showdown on Friday