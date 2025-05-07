In total, 102 cattle have been reported missing so far this year. 72.5% of these (74) were on beef farms.

A total of 112 cattle have been reported missing or stolen from farms in Ireland so far this year.

The Department of Agriculture has told the Irish Farmers Journal that as of 23 April, 10 cattl e had been reported stolen this year.

Of the stolen livestock, six beef cattle were stolen in Co Galway and two dairy cows were taken in Co Tipperary.

Two calves under 12 months were also stolen from beef farms, one in Donegal and the other in Kerry.

This is a major drop on the figure for cattle thefts compared to last year, when 117 were reported stolen by mid-April, some 79 of which were in Co Mayo alone. However, this year Mayo is one of the few counties with no cattle reported missing or stolen, along with Carlow, Kilkenny, and Waterford.

In total, 102 cattle have been reported missing so far this year. Some 72.5% of these (74) were on beef farms.

Galway is the county with the most cattle identified as missing with 15.

Beef cattle accounted for 14 of these and one was a dairy animal.

This is followed by Clare and Kildare with both having had 12 missing cattle, and Cork had 11.

Of the missing cattle, 28 of them are calves under 12 months of age. This includes two beef calves, one in Clare and another in Offaly, that were between three and six months of age.

If a farmer realises his or her livestock are missing or stolen, they must fill out an AIM24 form with details like tag numbers, and owner and garda declarations.

A spokesperson for the Department said: “When cattle are found to be missing or stolen, the owner/keeper of the animal(s) should immediately notify the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine via their local regional veterinary office (RVO) and notify An Garda Síochána.”

