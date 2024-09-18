Teagasc beef budgets published at the National Ploughing Championships this week highlight the huge risk now involved in winter finishing.
A 100-head cattle enterprise now requires an investment of €220,000 when cattle purchase and feed is included in 2024.
This investment is on the back of no guarantee on beef prices from factories and 100% of the risk being left with the finisher. This has meant a huge number of smaller finishers have exited the business in recent years, with feedlots and factory agents now the main players in purchasing animals for winter finishing.
