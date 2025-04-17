The scheme will pay out for 45 up to calves. / David Ruffles

The Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA) has expressed disappointment with the 2025 Beef Welfare Scheme only paying out on 45 calves.

Reacting to the Department of Agriculture’s clarification of the scheme’s details, the ICSA stated that it wants the payment limit upped to 100.

ICSA suckler chair Jimmy Cosgrave welcomed the scheme’s actions, which he said are achievable and practical, but said that more could be done to support full-time suckler farmers.

“The scheme contains sensible measures that should appeal to suckler farmers,” Cosgrave commented.

“But we believe the Department needs to be more ambitious when it comes to supporting full-time suckler farmers. Increasing the limit by just five calves is a modest step in the right direction, but it does not go far enough.”

The scheme will pay up to €75/weanling for a limit of 45 calves, with meal feeding included as a mandatory measure along with two optional measures.

The optional actions are vaccination and either silage sampling or faecal egg testing.

A farmer who completes all three actions with 45 eligible calves will receive €3,375 in the 2025 Beef Welfare Scheme.

The increase in payment from €50 in last year’s national suckler scheme to €75/head this year “will make a difference” to suckler farmers’ bottom line, Cosgrave said.

“But we will continue to push for a better deal to ensure suckler farmers get the meaningful support they need to remain viable.

“It is also encouraging to see that the scheme avoids too much red tape and takes a practical approach. Too many schemes in the past have been overly complex and off-putting.”