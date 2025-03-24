ABP has supplied the La Bisboccia restaurant the with premium Irish meat since 2019.

A top-rated restaurant in Tokyo has been showcasing Irish beef and lamb as part of a campaign to promote Irish agri-food.

La Bisboccia ran the campaign from 10 March and will continue until Sunday 30 April, where both Irish beef and lamb featured heavily on the menu and was promoted across the restaurant’s social media channels.

This initiative follows on from a multi-restaurant promotion campaign in November and December 2024 to generate interest from Japanese consumers.

ABP International’s general manager Martin McMahon said that Irish beef and lamb continues to build a loyal and growing following in Japan.

“Japan is an important market for premium Irish beef and lamb, and we are delighted to see continued demand from top-tier restaurants including the wonderful La Bisboccia,” he said.

Campaign

In addition, the restaurant’s head chef, chef Inoue, visited Ireland in 2024 as part of a Bord Bia delegation of chefs, where he witnessed the processing standards and farm-to-fork traceability of Irish beef and lamb at ABP’s facilities.

“The commitment of culinary leaders such as Chef Inoue to Irish meat is a testament to its quality and traceability,” added McMahon.

“ABP remains committed to expanding the presence of Irish beef in Japan, working closely with Bord Bia to strengthen relationships with leading chefs and restaurants.”

