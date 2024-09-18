There was keen interest in the initiative from young farmers in the region. \ Glenalla Photography.

Young farmers trading in Milford Co-operative Livestock Mart in Co Donegal will now have an opportunity to receive up to €400 in support towards the cost of a maiden heifer.

At the recent launch, mart manager John Stewart said the young farmer suckler support incentive aims to foster and support greater interest in suckler farming in the region, with Milford Mart apportioning funds of up to €10,000 to the initiative in 2024.

Successful young farmers aged from 14 to 30, who are farming in their own right or active in their family farm, will receive a €40 voucher for every animal they, or their family, sell in the mart up to a maximum of 10 animals. These vouchers can then be used towards the cost of a maiden heifer with Progressive Genetics and Dovea providing free semen for insemination.

Vouchers can also be purchased through the mart to put towards the purchasing fund.