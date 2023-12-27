Herds received a maximum payment of €300 where IBR testing was carried out on 20 animals and samples were submitted to an ISO 17025 accredited laboratory.

Figures from the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine show that approximately 10,500 farmers participating in the National Beef Welfare Scheme 2023 completed the mandatory IBR testing action and submitted IBR samples to one of the accredited laboratories.

This represents over 66% of participants and will provide an insight as to the prevalence of IBR in the suckler herd.

Payment for participating

Herds which participated received a payment ranging from €120 per herd up to €300 per herd where 20 animals were tested.

Where IBR testing was not carried out, then a participant did not receive payment for the IBR action and a further 10% penalty, calculated on the overall payment an applicant would have received had both the IBR testing and meal feeding action been completed, was imposed.