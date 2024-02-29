Tullamore Farm - the Irish Farmers Journal beef and sheep demonstration farm - will open its gates this Thursday to over 400 secondary school students from all across the country.

The event on Tullamore Farm is part of a series of events being run by Agri Aware on farms and in colleges around the country.

The aim of the farm walk and talk is to give students an overview of what happens on a working Irish farm and also to educate the students on the practical aspects of farming.

There are 12 stands as part of the tour and the Irish Farmers Journal team will brief the students on everything from beef breeding to grassland management to tillage farming during the tour.

Tullamore Farm manager Shaun Diver said: “We’re delighted to host all the students on the farm as part of the open day series.

"It’s one of the highlights of the year here on the farm and it's part of the farm’s remit to educate people outside of farming on how their food is produced and what happens on a working Irish farm," he said.

Stay tuned to Irish Farmers Journal social channels during the day for coverage of the event.