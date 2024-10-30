O’Connell said the Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme is about supporting the production of better-quality beef animals and the Fleckvieh and Montbeliarde breeds could make a very important contribution to this objective.

The Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA) has criticised exclusion of some breeds from the eligible cow criteria of the Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme.

ICMSA livestock committee chair Michael O’Connell made the statement after Fleckvieh and Montbeliarde breed calves were excluded from the scheme.

He has called on the Minister of Agriculture to re-evaluate the criteria for the scheme.

“The terms and conditions highlight breeds under two classes - dairy and beef - but the aforementioned breeds are not included in either,” he said.

“We are in a position currently where we are promoting the use of sexed semen to produce the required amount of dairy replacement heifers, the use of DBI and CBV to increase the beef suitability of calves from the dairy herd and a huge emphasis on producing a calf that is fit for purpose.

“But farmers using dual purpose breeds such as Fleckvieh and Montbeliarde are being excluded because they are not classified as a dairy breed in the eligible cow criteria of the Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme.”

Better-quality beef

O’Connell said the scheme is about supporting the production of better-quality beef animals and the Fleckvieh and Montbeliarde breeds could make a very important contribution to this objective.

“These breeds are producing a calf that have all the attributes required in the beef and dairy industry,” he added.

“The calf being produced by these cows has the ability to meet carcase requirements as set out by processors in terms of carcase conformation and carcase weight.

“The omission of these breeds is ridiculous and needs to be revisited so that we see these good-quality calves that these breeds produce with the selection of a suitable bull or AI straw be included.”