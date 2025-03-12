Calving progress is lowest in Connacht-Donegal, with 60% of cows calved on average across FRS Co-Op client farms. \ Odhran Ducie

Over two-thirds of spring calving was completed on average across the country by the first week of March, according to FRS Co-op.

However, the latest calving insights survey showed that the 2025 spring calving season is around two weeks behind last year, mainly due to the later turnout of cows in 2024 and the subsequent delay in the breeding season.

The survey also revealed no major animal health issues, although, operators in west Cork noted that cases of Schmallenberg virus have increased this spring. Calving progress is lowest in Connacht-Donegal, with 60% of cows calved on average across FRS Co-op client farms.

Meanwhile in Leinster, calving progress stood at 75% on average on client farms, and calving is 68% complete on average across farms in Munster so far this spring.

In addition, the survey has highlighted the challenging weather conditions experienced in Ireland during the final weeks of February, resulting in a slowdown in grass growth and restricted early grazing.