L-R Frankie Honohan and Aoife Cronin (third-year chemical and biopharmaceutical engineering students at MTU), winners of the MTU entrepreneur of the year 2025 award for their product TBGuard, a game-changing solution for TB prevention in cattle. / Joleen Cronin

A solution for TB prevention in cattle has won the 2025 Munster Technological University’s (MTU) entrepreneur of the year award.

The MTU prize for innovation showcase and award ceremony took place on Thursday 27 March at the Bishopstown Campus, where student entrepreneurs presented their inventions and business ideas.

With a prize fund of €14,500, this year’s competition attracted over 270 students, forming 78 teams or individual applications across MTU’s six campuses in Cork and Kerry.

The top prize of €4,000 was given to TBGuard, which was produced by a multi-disciplinary team of third-year chemical and biopharmaceutical engineering and sustainable energy engineering students.

The product protects cattle by preventing badger access to water or feeding troughs.

Prevention

Developed under the guidance of lecturer Ian O’Sullivan, the device provides high levels of biosecurity and practicality, offering farmers herd protection, reduced transmissions and a way to safeguard their livelihoods and the future of their operations.

Regional programme manager at MTU Carole O’Leary said that TBGuard is a perfect example of how the talent and ingenuity of students can deliver practical, real-world solutions to significant challenges in the agricultural sector.

“It’s inspiring to see all these young innovators applying their skills to make a genuine difference, not just locally but potentially on a global scale.”

Leaching

In addition, a team of third-year chemical and biopharmaceutical engineering and sustainable energy engineering students won the award for best business opportunity for their product Sprout Smart Spreader.

The product tackles leaching and run-off associated with traditional slurry and fertiliser methods, also earning them a prize of €1,500.

Additional benefits of the Sprout Smart Spreader include its suitability for drought and heavy rainfall conditions, aeration of the ground and prevention of nutrient loss.

The team developed the concept with the mentorship of lecturer Brian Quin.

Read more

Agricultural research projects among those to receive EPA funding

CAO guide: the 2025 application process

Students explore the role of forestry in climate change